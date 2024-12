Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Adobe Express, Nextdoor, and Samsung

If you still have a few names left on your holiday shopping list, check this out! Technology and lifestyle expert and former engineer, Stephanie Humphrey shares a few ideas to help gift and unwrap the future.

For more information, follow Stephanie on social media @TechLifeSteph.