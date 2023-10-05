Watch Now
University Area CDC Hosting Its 25th Anniversary Gala Next Month

The University Area Community Development Corporation (CDC) is hosting its 25th anniversary gala, the Silver Jubilee, next month.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 05, 2023
It's all happening on Saturday, November 4 at T. Pepin's Hospitality Centre. It includes a silent auction, cocktail hour, live entertainment, dinner, dancing, martini bar, and cigars under the stars.

The celebration will include honoring those who have been instrumental to the success of University Area CDC.

For more information, visit UACDC.org or call (813) 558-5212.

