UnitedHealthcare Helping People in Florida Maintain Health Coverage

Throughout the course of 2023 and into 2024, millions of Americans may need to change health care plans, as they may no longer be eligible for their current coverage or otherwise have access to their current health care plan.

These changes, often referred to as “qualifying life events,” mean impacted individuals need to find other affordable coverage options that meet their needs.

Maintaining coverage – whether through Medicaid or other health care plans – is critical to ensuring people can make care appointments, get screenings and other preventive care, and address chronic conditions. Without health coverage, it is more difficult to maintain good health.

Marcus Robinson from UnitedHealthcare of Florida joins us to discuss what a qualifying life event is and how it can impact coverage, why it's so important to maintain coverage,, what to do if you lose coverage, and tools to help in decision making, including UnitedHealthcare’s StayCovered tool.

For more information, visit UHC.com/StayCovered.