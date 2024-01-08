United Way Suncoast To Kick off ‘Centennial Celebration’ This Week

Founded a century ago, United Way Suncoast will initiate its Centennial Celebration in 2024 with an 18-month commemoration highlighting its decades of success. It will lift up its current work and ignite our future impact as it moves into its second century of service.

United Way Suncoast traces its roots back to the creation of the Tampa Welfare League and Community Chest on January 10, 1924. Like now, the city’s civic and business leaders recognized 100 years ago that a collective effort would prove best in addressing the community’s most challenging issues.

As the need has grown, so has United Way Suncoast. However, the fundamental philosophies have remained the same. Today, the organization has evolved from its Tampa origins to serve five counties, but it remains committed to addressing emerging issues, strengthening our nonprofit partners, and giving families and community members the “Freedom To Rise.”

To celebrate all that it has done, all that it is and all that it will be, United Way Suncoast invites the public to its Centennial Celebration Kickoff at 9 a.m. on Jan 10, 2024, at Tampa City Hall where it all started 100 years ago. Attendees will hear from dignitaries, help recognize volunteers, honor longtime partners and cap off the event by raising a United Way Suncoast flag over the iconic City Hall.

From there, United Way Suncoast will centennialize a series of events over the next year and a half, inviting neighbors from across the region to support the community and celebrate its success. At the same time, it’ll maintain a focus on the fundamental truth that has sustained the organization since the very beginning:

About United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast gives families and community members across our five-county footprint the “Freedom To Rise.” Founded in 1924, we enter our second century of service with a decided focus on uniting the region to generate support for hard-working families that stand one unexpected expense away from dire circumstance. We elevate early learning, energize middle school and high school youths, and empower community members through financial stability. We proudly serve Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties by investing in services and programs that help people create the lives they imagine for themselves. Along the way, we lead, convene, and collaborate with corporate supporters, individual donors, nonprofit partners, and valued volunteers because we know – United We Rise, United We Win.