United Way Suncoast Strengthening Lives in the Bay Area

With United Way Suncoast approaching its 100th year, senior vice president Ernest Hooper joined Morning Blend to discuss the organization's mission work, who is ALICE, and why everyone needs the "Freedom The Rise."

United Way Suncoast works to strengthen lives in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties by focusing on early learning, youth success, and financial stability.

Their Quality Childcare Initiative increases the number of Kindergarten ready students, a key to long-term systemic change.

Their youth success programs help middle school and high school students avoid those well-known societal pitfalls.

Their financial stability work gives community members the tools they need to better manage their dollars and develop careers.

United Way Suncoast does a lot, but they do so to give families and communities the ability to create the lives they imagine for themselves.

The ALICE Report also informs United Way Suncoast's mission. The 2023 report revealed m45% of Florida households and 45% of the households in our region are either below the federal poverty line or living paycheck to paycheck.

ALICE is an acronym to describe Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed families and community members. These are hard-working people who are above the poverty line but stand one unexpected expense away from dire circumstances. With an uncertain economy and the rising cost of living, the number of people in this category continues to rise.

ALICE families live a life of struggle, but our communities can’t live without them. It includes teachers, nurses, bookkeepers, and service workers.

United Way Suncoast wants everyone to know that if we truly embrace the word community, if we honestly believe we’re all in this together, then there’s only one answer to the question: Who is ALICE? WE ARE ALICE. And together, we can make a difference.

United Way Suncoast continues to invite everyone to donate, participate and advocate. They will continue to fund and guide helpful programs, spur volunteer efforts and convene elected officials, business leaders, and stakeholders in an effort to create meaningful solutions to the issues impacting these community members.

For more information, visit UnitedWaySuncoast.org.