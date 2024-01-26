United Way Suncoast Launching Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Tax season officially begins on Monday (Jan. 29), so United Way Suncoast is once again launching its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Any household with annual earnings of $79,000 or less can receive free tax preparation services. Unlike some of the tax preparers that charge, VITA doesn't have moon-walking mascots, animated graphics, or punny commercials. But it does have an army of IRS-trained volunteers, sites in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties, and a true desire to help community members.

In 2023, United Way Suncoast and its partners like AARP brought back $13.8 million in returns, tax credits, and savings on preparation fees. VITA is vital to residents and the region's economy.

For more information, visit UWSVita.org or call 833-897-8482.