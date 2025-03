Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Compass Bill Thomas Group

A new, unique property with rental potential is on the market right now in Tampa Bay! It's located at 7701 40th Terrace N in St. Petersburg.

Bill Thomas joins us to talk not only about this listing, but also about investing in our area overall, and what makes a property unique.

For more information, visit BillThomasGroup.com.