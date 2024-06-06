Watch Now
Unique Gifts for Dad

Gifts for Dad
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 06, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint
Featured Items

For the handy dad
Festool
Find at the Festool Fan Shop at www.Festoolfanshop.com

For the dad looking to take care of himself
Kingfisher
The entire collection retails for under $5 @ Wal-Mart

For the outdoor dad
Toro
Find at www.toro.com, Lowe’s and Ace Hardware.

For the grilling dad
Weber
Shop at www.weber.com

To find details on all these great Father’s Day ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok

