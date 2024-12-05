Under The Tree Fun & Games 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

As parents we are always looking ways to make the holidays magical for our kids. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today to help you get find the best gifts for kids under your tree.

FRANKLIN SPORTS

Visit online at www.franklinsports.com or Amazon

Visit their site for 20% off for Green Monday from 12/9-12/13

CRAYOLA

Available at retailers nationwide

MICROSOFT

Check out all of their devices at Microsoft Store on Microsoft.com

BLUE ORANGE GAMES

Find on Amazon

Use the code 20MOMHINT for 20% off

To find details on all of these great under the tree gift ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok