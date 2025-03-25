Uncover Potential Heart Risks: Take Bayer's 2-Minute Assessment Today

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bayer®

Did you know that in a study of those who experienced a heart attack at age 50 or younger, half were not previously seen as high risk?

Bayer® Aspirin is working to empower Americans to take proactive steps toward their heart health.

With a mission to help protect 104 million lives at risk of cardiovascular disease, Bayer® is encouraging individuals to take a simple 2-minute heart health risk assessment at SeeYourRisks.com* to uncover potential risk factors, and to speak with their doctor about their cardiovascular health.

To share more insights, we’re joined by renowned cardiologist, Dr. Jayne Morgan, who will speak to the potential risk factors for heart disease and the importance of checking in on your heart health.

