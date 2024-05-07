Watch Now
Treat Mom at the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

Posted at 8:06 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 08:06:04-04

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa is pulling out all the stops with several exciting Mother's Day specials, including culinary events and a great spa package.

Treat mom to brunch at Latitude 28 on May 12 from 7am - 2pm. You can enjoy an array of brunch favorites, panoramic waterfront views, and unparalleled elegance. Book a reservation by visiting OpenTable.com.

The Spa by JW is also offering a gift with service for any 50- or 100-minute services booked for May 12.

Best In the Bouquet - Strawberry Rose Mousse Recipe

  • Ingredients:
    • 300g Milk
    • 22g Gelatin
    • 505g White Chocolate
    • 502g Whipped Cream
    • 150g Strawberry Puree
    • 1 tbsp Rose Syrup
    • 1 pc red rose
    • 2 Cup Nitrogen
  • Method:
    • Begin by boiling the milk in a saucepan.
    • Add the softened gelatin to the boiling milk and stir until completely dissolved.
    • Pour the milk mixture over the white chocolate in a mixing bowl.
    • Stir the mixture until the chocolate is fully melted and well combined with the milk.
    • Gently fold in the whipped cream until evenly incorporated.
    • Gradually add the strawberry puree and rose syrup, continuing to fold gently to maintain the mousse's airy texture.
    • Pour the mousse mixture into individual molds and place them in the blast freezer to set.
    • Once set, carefully remove the mousse from the molds and place them on serving plates.
    • Spray the mousse with red chocolate spray for a decorative touch.
    • To plate, add a chocolate rose in the center of each plate and pour strawberry coulis around it.
    • For the final magical touch, dip a rose into liquid nitrogen and clap your hands over the dessert, creating a spectacular "explosion of love."
    • Enjoy this delightful and dessert that combines the flavors of strawberries and roses for a truly enchanting experience!
