Treat Mom at the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa is pulling out all the stops with several exciting Mother's Day specials, including culinary events and a great spa package.

Treat mom to brunch at Latitude 28 on May 12 from 7am - 2pm. You can enjoy an array of brunch favorites, panoramic waterfront views, and unparalleled elegance. Book a reservation by visiting OpenTable.com.

The Spa by JW is also offering a gift with service for any 50- or 100-minute services booked for May 12.

Best In the Bouquet - Strawberry Rose Mousse Recipe

