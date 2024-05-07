Treat Mom at the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa is pulling out all the stops with several exciting Mother's Day specials, including culinary events and a great spa package.
Treat mom to brunch at Latitude 28 on May 12 from 7am - 2pm. You can enjoy an array of brunch favorites, panoramic waterfront views, and unparalleled elegance. Book a reservation by visiting OpenTable.com.
The Spa by JW is also offering a gift with service for any 50- or 100-minute services booked for May 12.
Best In the Bouquet - Strawberry Rose Mousse Recipe
- Ingredients:
- 300g Milk
- 22g Gelatin
- 505g White Chocolate
- 502g Whipped Cream
- 150g Strawberry Puree
- 1 tbsp Rose Syrup
- 1 pc red rose
- 2 Cup Nitrogen
- Method:
- Begin by boiling the milk in a saucepan.
- Add the softened gelatin to the boiling milk and stir until completely dissolved.
- Pour the milk mixture over the white chocolate in a mixing bowl.
- Stir the mixture until the chocolate is fully melted and well combined with the milk.
- Gently fold in the whipped cream until evenly incorporated.
- Gradually add the strawberry puree and rose syrup, continuing to fold gently to maintain the mousse's airy texture.
- Pour the mousse mixture into individual molds and place them in the blast freezer to set.
- Once set, carefully remove the mousse from the molds and place them on serving plates.
- Spray the mousse with red chocolate spray for a decorative touch.
- To plate, add a chocolate rose in the center of each plate and pour strawberry coulis around it.
- For the final magical touch, dip a rose into liquid nitrogen and clap your hands over the dessert, creating a spectacular "explosion of love."
- Enjoy this delightful and dessert that combines the flavors of strawberries and roses for a truly enchanting experience!