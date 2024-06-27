Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Traviss Technical College Offering New Air Traffic Controller Program

Traviss Technical College in Lakeland is offering a new program called Control Tower Operator to tackle the air traffic controller shortage.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 27, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Traviss Technical College

Traviss Technical College in Lakeland is offering a new program called Control Tower Operator to tackle the air traffic controller shortage. This will be the first of its kind in the nation.

This program supports aviation safety and will be located at the Bartow Executive Airport. It has the support of many business partners in its development, design, and job placement. Enrollment begins this fall.

Traviss Technical College also offers other programs in the aviation field through Aviation Airframe Maintenance and Aviation Powerplant Maintenance programs for individuals seeking to become an aviation mechanic.

As a public school, Traviss Technical College offers accredited training programs at affordable prices with the goal of serving all members of our local community.

For more information, visit TechColleges.PolkSchoolsFL.com or call (863) 499-2700. Traviss Technical College is located at 3225 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com