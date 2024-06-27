Traviss Technical College Offering New Air Traffic Controller Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Traviss Technical College

Traviss Technical College in Lakeland is offering a new program called Control Tower Operator to tackle the air traffic controller shortage. This will be the first of its kind in the nation.

This program supports aviation safety and will be located at the Bartow Executive Airport. It has the support of many business partners in its development, design, and job placement. Enrollment begins this fall.

Traviss Technical College also offers other programs in the aviation field through Aviation Airframe Maintenance and Aviation Powerplant Maintenance programs for individuals seeking to become an aviation mechanic.

As a public school, Traviss Technical College offers accredited training programs at affordable prices with the goal of serving all members of our local community.

For more information, visit TechColleges.PolkSchoolsFL.com or call (863) 499-2700. Traviss Technical College is located at 3225 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland.