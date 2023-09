Get ready to rock out this holiday season! The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their winter tour to Tampa!

"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" is happening on Saturday, December 23 at Amalie Arena. There are two shows — one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Trans-Siberian.com.