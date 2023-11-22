TOPIC: Kids Holiday List from a KIDS Perspective

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur visited the Morning Blend to show off with some of his favorite finds for kids of all ages. Because who better to show what kids want, than a kid! For more information visit www.mrdylanemery.com

Kids love cute animals, to doodle and glow in the dark stuff! Get all in one with the new Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Glow Ocean Lagoon! You can color your pet, when you want to change the design, wash them off in the lagoon tub with the kid powered pump and color again and again. FOUR new creatures are included that also GLOW IN THE DARK. You can also watch the Glow Ocean Lagoon come to life through augmented reality using the FREE Scribble Scrubbie Pets app. All this for under $25. There are MANY MORE pets to collect, more than 90 available in additional sets or single packs like these that come with two washable markers and a brush to clean. Just $3.99 for dogs, cats, dinos and more for the perfect stocking stuffer! (LINK: https://shop.crayola.com/toys-and-activities/scribble-scrubbie-pets-glow-lagoon-playset-7475070000.html)

The Ops Games makes games you know and love like Monopoly, Yatzee, Clue, Jenga and combines them with your favorite movie, show, character. Including Nintendo, Harry Potter, Popular Christmas Movies, Disney, Hello Kitty, even Brittney Spears. They also make family friendly fun party games.

Toybox is created for kids and can be controlled with simple one-touch functions. No adult assistance needed, no need to adjust removable print bed, easy filament loading and novel print bed design that doesn't require a knife to remove prints like most 3D printers. Thousands of awesome toys are available at your fingertips in our Toybox catalog. New toys added weekly and seasonally. Upload designs to create your own toys or draw them and bring them to life through our user-friendly apps and tools. Your creations are stored on the cloud for easy access.

Bitzee is an Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Inside. Bitzee interactive pets respond to swipes, tilts, shakes and touch with sounds and reactions! Each Bitzee starts as a baby. Like real pets, Bitzee virtual pets need love and care to grow. The more you play, the more pets you’ll get! Feed them and play, rock them to sleep, clean up after them and give them love. Watch them grow from baby, to adult, to Super Bitzee!