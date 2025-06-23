Watch Now
Top Summer Essentials: Josh McBride’s Must-Have Picks for Beach Fun & Backyard Parties

Josh McBride | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

Summer is officially here, and that means it’s time to gear up for the season in style. From beach must-haves to backyard party picks, we’ve got you covered. Our friend, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride, shares his top summer essentials.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Febreze Summer Scents — Available Nationwide
  • Tree Hut’s Glow Collection — Available at Target & Ulta
  • Cirkul — DrinkCirkul.com
  • Funsicle — Available at Funsicle.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Home Depot
  • Zevo Flying Insect Trap — Available at Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot, etc.
  • Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent — Available at Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot, etc.
