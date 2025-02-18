Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Top Self-Care Must-Haves To Have You Feeling Your Best From the Inside Out

Wellness expert Carmen Ordonez shares some of her top self-care must-haves that can help you feel your best from the inside out.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Viva Media Studios

Wellness expert Carmen Ordonez shares some of her top self-care must-haves that can help you feel your best from the inside out.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com