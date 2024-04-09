Top Picks To Revitalize Your Routine This Spring With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares April Must Haves.

Charlotte Tilbury’s newPillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm offers the hydrating comfort of a balm and the amplifying power of a lip plumper. Hyaluronic acid instantly hydrates and smooths the appearance of fine lines for a perfected pout. It’s available in two shades on CharlotteTilbury.com & the Charlotte Tilbury app.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

Keebler is bringing magic to consumers with the launch of its new product, Sandies Oatmeal Raisin shortbread cookies.

Flipeez are interactive stuffed animals and plush slippers with ears or arms that pop-up and are available now on Amazon.

Sponsored by Limor Media