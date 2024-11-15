Watch Now
Top Picks for Everyone on Your List with Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

With the holiday season just beginning, it’s the perfect time to start shopping for everyone on your list. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joins us with her top picks.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

GiftCards.com is the one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.

Charlotte’s Iconic Magic Skin Duo is a limited edition skincare kit including Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.

The New Sprouts Prep ‘n’ Store Kitchen Island from Learning Resources fosters imagination and hands-on learning. It promotes the development of motor skills and creative thinking while helping little ones create their own pretend feasts and build essential skills.

Don’t forget about your furry friends this holiday season with Brightkins’ boredom-busting enrichment toys like the Tough & Tumble Treat Dispensers and the Brain Teaser Treat Puzzle that promote your pet’s mental and physical stimulation!

