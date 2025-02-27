Top Essentials & Trending Products for 2025 With Lifestyle Expert Brooke Young

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Brooke Young

Lifestyle expert Brooke Young shares her top essentials and favorite trending products for 2025.

Reading Eggs is designed for ages 2–13, with a key focus on helping preschoolers ages 4–6 focus on early literacy skills and develop their reading confidence. March is Read Across America Month. To celebrate this annual occasion, Reading Eggs is inviting families and homeschoolers to sign up for a free 30-day trial from Feb. 17 to March 31st to be entered for a chance to win a free yearly subscription to its online reading program. They’ll give away 10,000 yearly subscriptions on April 1.

Check out ReadingEggs.com today! Available by web, Apple App Store, and Google Play.

Are you wearing the right size bra? Get a free bra fitting and support the fight against breast cancer. 8/10 women are wearing the wrong bra size! You should be fit once a year as your size is always changing. Signs you need a new fit: slipping straps, band riding up, center gore not flat, discomfort, or life changes (new baby, menopause). Each bra wardrobe should include an everyday, a strapless, a sport, convertible, and something pretty.

Wacoal is hosting 400+ Fit for the Cure events nationwide with free fittings, donating $5 to Susan G. Komen for every bra purchased. They have raised over $6M and fitted over 1M women with 100% of proceeds going towards Komen’s mission to save lives and end breast cancer forever. There are Tampa FFTC events happening locally between March 12-14 at varying Dillard’s locations. Go to fitforthecure.com for additional details and find an event nearest you.

Embrace a 2025 self-care ritual that nourishes both your body and mind! Wholesome Hippy’s Calm Creams have a unique blend of magnesium and vitamin D3 that provides natural relief from stress, anxiety, and everyday discomfort. Enhanced with shea butter, arnica and turmeric extracts, it provides deep hydration while promoting overall skin health. Wholesome Hippy's Calm Cream uses fair trade-sourced ingredients. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and has no harmful additives like mineral oils, parabens, sulfates - so you can trust that you're treating your skin right. Wholesome Hippy Calm Creams comes in lavender, peppermint, chamomile and unscented. For relief from tired/achy muscles, restless legs, or poor sleep, check their Pain & Super Sleepy Time blends. Start your wellness journey today and shop online at www.wholesomehippy.com.