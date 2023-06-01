Today is the Start of Hurricane Season: How West Shore Home Can Help You Prepare

Today, June 1, is the start of the 2023 Hurricane Season. West Shore Home tells us how you can prepare your home for storms now.

They say to cut back overhanging tree branches, remove debris from your yard, and assess backyard furniture and neighboring yards. Too many times these things are overlooked.

A lot of hurricane damage comes from nearby trees and other backyard debris. If you have trees or large branches close by or touching your windows, you should seriously consider having them trimmed or removed by a professional tree service.

Also, make sure your backyard is cleaned up and assessed before an approaching storm. Have a plan in place to secure any outdoor furniture, grills, or miscellaneous backyard items that could be hazardous during a hurricane.

Now to your windows and doors. They may appear to be in good condition from ground level, but you need to know they can withstand the worst Mother Nature has to offer. You should evaluate the condition of your windows and glass doors each year.

The best way to protect your windows is by installing storm shutters, high-impact glass windows, and high-impact glass film. Impact windows give you the best protection during hurricane season but are also energy efficient, which keeps homes more comfortable year-round.

The next best option is to use plywood. At the start of storm season, after assessing your trees and backyard objects, check the window seals and buy plywood in advance so you are not scrambling as a storm approaches.

Finally, they help us to debunk some common myths. Do not use tape on your windows and doors - it will not prevent them from breaking. In fact, if your window breaks with tape on it, there will be larger breaks which is even more hazardous.

Do NOT crack open your windows during the storm to stabilize pressure. This can compromise your entire infrastructure and will not help with storm pressure.

Another misconception is to only board windows that are facing the water - a storm with high winds can hit any side of home.

West Shore Home can help you get your home prepared for hurricane season! For more information, visit WestShoreHome.com or call (727) 261-0425.