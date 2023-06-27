Today is National HIV Testing Day - Walgreens Offering Free Tests

An estimated 1 in 8 people living with HIV in the U.S. don’t know their status, and more than half of adults ages 18 to 64 have never been tested for HIV in their lifetime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 gets tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. For people withcertain risk factors, the CDC recommends getting tested at least once a year.

National HIV Testing Day is today - June 27. Walgreens is partnering with KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), along with local health departments and community organizations to host the largest HIV testing event in the country. They're offering free and confidential tests available at more than 400 Walgreens locations.

Those interested can visit participating Walgreens stores today to receive free and fast test results in a familiar and stigma-free space, with no appointment needed.

People who are interested can find their nearest participating Walgreens location at GreaterThan.org.