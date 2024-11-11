Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips to Make Holiday Hosting a Breeze with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, marking the start of the holiday season and all those festive gatherings! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with tips to make holiday hosting a breeze.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, marking the start of the holiday season and all those festive gatherings! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with tips to make holiday hosting a breeze.

Santa Margherita wines are the perfect choice for holiday hosting. With five fantastic options, there’s a wine for every taste.

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic, onions and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

 Squeeze more flavor into your holiday dishes with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com