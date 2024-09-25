Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tips to Keep Your Sleeping Infant Safe

In the last decade, 208 infants have died from unsafe sleep in Tampa Bay. We're emphasizing the importance of safe sleep with the Children's Board and the Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Children's Board of Hillsborough County

In the last decade, 208 infants have died from unsafe sleep in Tampa Bay. These deaths affect all families, from all backgrounds and socioeconomic situations.

We're emphasizing the importance of safe sleep with the Children's Board and the Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County.

For more information, visit PreventNeedlessDeaths.com. You can also visit ChildrensBoard.org to sign the Safe Sleep pledge.

