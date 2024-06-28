Watch Now
Tips on Making Your Social Media Feed More Uplifting for a More Optimistic Outlook

A new study by LG Electronics finds that half of social media feeds have more negative content than positive and is increasing our anxiety and unhappiness levels. Information science professor and acclaimed tech ethicist Casey Fiesler joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to discuss the negative impact of social media on Gen Z and how to gain more control over social media algorithms for a more optimistic outlook.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LG Electronics

For more information, visit LG.com/us/LifesGood/Optimism-Your-Feed.

