Tips & Ideas for Easy Meal Prep at Home With the Chef & the Baker

Sheet Pan Chicken & Potatoes Recipe
Servings: 4 servings Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 30 to 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breast portions (about 5 to 6 oz per person each)
- 12 oz Gold Baby Dutch Potatoes
- 3 to 4 large garlic cloves (optional)
- 16 oz Broccoli or preferred veggies
- 4 TBSP Kosher Salt
- 1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
- 1/3 Cup Dijon Mustard
- 1 TBSP Smoked Paprika
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
- Prepare the Potatoes: Quarter the baby potatoes, toss them in 3 to 4 TBSP Olive Oil, sprinkle generously with Salt (approximately 1 1/2 TBSP). Place the potatoes in the middle of a large aluminum foil rectangle, add the garlic cloves (optional). Seal at the top by folding like an envelope, close the sides by folding towards the middle as an envelope. Set aside
- Marinate the chicken: drizzle olive oil (approximately 2 TBSP) on top of the chicken breasts, add the paprika and mustard, season generously with salt (approximately 1 TBSP). Rub all the ingredients together over the top and bottom of chicken. Set aside.
- Prepare sheet pan: line sheet pan with aluminum foil. Place broccoli on the pan, drizzle olive oil (approximately 1 TBSP) and Salt (a large pinch) . Place the marinated chicken breasts on top.
- Bake in the oven: Place the sheet pan in the bottom rack, and the potatoes on the top rack of your pre-heated oven. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until chicken breast is 165 degrees in the middle (using meat thermometer) and the potates are soft and caramelized. Be careful in opening the aluminum foil on the potatoes as it may release steam. Discard the garlic cloves if you prefer. Allow food to rest about 5 minutes before slicing the chicken and serving.
Chef Notes:
- It is very easy to change this dish by switching the veggies, or seasoning the potatoes with butter, herbs or spices.
- You can also change the marinade on the chicken by switching the spices or adding honey and lemon to the mustard.
For more information, visit ChefAndTheBaker.com.