Tips for Planning an Epic Spring Staycation or Vacation

Kinga Phillips - one of the most unique hosts for National Geographic and other networks - shares tips for planning an epic spring staycation or vacation.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 07:52:09-04

For more than a decade, Kinga Philipps has been rappelling, caving, scuba diving, free diving, jumping out of airplanes, and swimming with sharks as the host of travel shows on National Geographic and Travel Channel.

Now, Kinga is planning for spring break season with her family, checking out all the seasonal deals, destination resorts, and easy-to-reach locations nearby.

Just in time to take advantage of spring staycations and getaways, this world traveler and journalist shares some of the many incredible opportunities for fun and adventure that are perfect for this time of year. We're learning more about island adventures as well as the most popular and under-the-radar vacation destinations, and the wide range of experiences for planning a fun vacation or staycation nearby for the entire family.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

