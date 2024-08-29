Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips for Booking a Girls' Trip with Travel Journalist Susan B. Barnes

Ever want to book a girls' trip but you're not sure where to begin or what to consider? We're getting some tips from travel journalist Susan B. Barnes!
Posted

Ever want to book a girls' trip but you're not sure where to begin or what to consider? We're getting some tips from travel journalist Susan B. Barnes!

For more information, visit TravlinGirl.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com