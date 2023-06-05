Watch Now
Timpano Hyde Park Offers Parm to Table Experience - Pasta Prepared Tableside in a Parmesan Wheel

Nestled in the heart of historic Hyde Park, Timpano embodies the warmth of an Italian kitchen during the day and the energy of a neighborhood cocktail bar at night.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 09:07:41-04

Located in the heart of Hyde Park, Timpano offers reimagined Italian cuisine, focused on refined classics.

They joined us in our kitchen to show off their signature Parm to Table experience, where they prepare bucatini al pesto tableside in a parmesan wheel.

Timpano also offers a crafted cocktail program that's a mixture between contemporary and classic and a wine program curated by an advanced sommelier. They were recognized as South Tampa’s 2023 Best Espresso Martini by South Tampa Magazine.

They also serve some unique spins on Italian classics for brunch and dessert – like Tableside Bomboloni, Carbonara Benedict, Molten Tiramisu French Toast, etc.

For more information, visit TimpanoHydePark.com.

