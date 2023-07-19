Watch Now
Tickets Now on Sale for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s Signature Gala - Tuxes & Tails

Meet Texas! This seven-week-old puppy is almost ready for his forever home at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Tickets are also now on sale for the shelter's signature black-tie gala - Tuxes and Tails!
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:22:45-04

Meet Texas! This seven-week-old puppy, along with his siblings, were brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay by a good samaritan. They will be ready for adoption soon!

Sponsorships and tickets are also now on sale for the shelter's signature black-tie gala - Tuxes and Tails 2023! It will feature adoptable pets, a silent auction, cocktail hour with complimentary wine and beer, dinner and dessert, live entertainment, an after-party with dancing and a cigar bar by the Riverwalk, and more!

It's all happening on Saturday, October 14 at the Tampa Convention Center. For more information, visit HumaneSocietyTampa.org.

