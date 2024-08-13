Watch Now
'Thrice to Mine' Runs August 14-25 at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse

'Thrice to Mine' runs August 14-25 at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse.
Wife. Mother. Witch. Murderer. Queen. Legend. Thrice to Mine opens a new door into who we know as Lady Macbeth. Based in historical fact about the woman and time she lived, this show presents a woman who learns — from the women in her life — how to fight. Told through magic, ancient lore, and echoes of Shakespeare, we learn how her life became rich, fulfilled, and and deliciously dark.

Thrice to Mine runs August 14-25 at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

