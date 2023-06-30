This Independence Day: Meet the U.S. Army Soldier Next Door

Over the past 248 years, the U.S. Army has evolved to include Soldiers from every state in America and many foreign nations who represent the cultural backgrounds, experiences, and passions that reflect who we are as Americans.

They are first-generation Americans, artists, musicians, athletes, scientists, doctors, authors, sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers. They are Soldiers who are dedicated to serving our country.

As we celebrate our nation and approach the Fourth of July, we're learning about the unexpected stories of the accomplished men and women who have dedicated their lives to service. These Soldiers are also ushering in an era of change for the U.S. Army marked by modern policies that reflect the needs of the new generation.

Joining us to share more about the army today and his own path to service is Major Shahin Uddin, a Bangladesh native, army public affairs officer, and father of 12 children.

