Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Your Weekend Warmup for July 26-28

Your Weekend Warmup for July 26 - 28
Sunset in Snow Circle
- Friday, July 26 from 5-8pm
- Hyde Park Village in Tampa
- Enjoy a live violinist, exclusive sales, giveaways and in-store activations.
- Plus, don’t forget to grab a special BINGO card, collecting stamps at each participating business, and return your completed card to Wolford for a chance to win giveaway items.
- HydeParkVillage.com
Dog-Friendly Singles Mixer
- Friday, July 26 from 6-9pm
- Mutts & Martinis - 2900 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- This is a great laid-back way to meet new people! Color-coded name tags will be handed out at the door, whether you're single and ready to mingle, or if you're a wingman for a friend.
- MuttsAndMartinisOnCentral.com
727 Day at Imagine Museum
- Saturday, July 27 from 10am - 5pm
- Imagine Museum - 1901 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- $7.27 admission to explore breathtaking glass art!
- See all 727 Day specials at 727Day.com.
Caffeine and Chrome
- Saturday, July 27 from 9am - noon
- Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa - 361 30th Street Northeast in Ruskin
- Cruise in with your collectible car — all makes and models are welcome! Or, enjoy the museum full of classic, exotic, and muscle cars
- GatewayClassicCars.com
Halfway to Gasparilla Party
- Saturday, July 27 from noon - 11pm
- Morgan's Cove & Yeoman's Top Golf Swing Suite
- Morgan’s Cove is Tampa’s newest Speakeasy. As an ode to the rich pirate tradition of Tampa Bay, this immersive experience will bring you back to a seaside tavern from the late 1600’s where pirates, plunderers, and privateers came to indulge in rum, whiskey and other spirits while boasting about the exploits on the high seas and encounters with mythical sea creatures.
- Attendance is limited, so be sure to sign up quick. The first 400 tickets are free, but must be reserved. Additional paid tickets are available.
- Eventbrite.com
Moths at Night
- Saturday, July 27 from 9-11pm
USF Botanical Gardens - 12210 USF Pine Drive in Tampa
- Take a memorable stroll through the illuminated gardens, immersing yourself in the mesmerizing beauty of these often-overlooked insects.
- Learn about their fascinating life cycles, some of their unique evolutionary adaptations, some of the vital roles they play in our ecosystems, and how you can attract and support conservation of these undervalued insects
- USF.edu
Dogs & Dolphins Cruise
- Sunday, July 28 starting at 11am
- Imagine an extraordinary exPIERience where playful dogs and curious dolphins come together in a unique and interactive setting.
- This tour offers a rare opportunity for these two intelligent species to meet, interact, and observe each other in a safe and controlled environment. Guests will witness the joy and curiosity as the dogs and dolphins engage with each other, creating unforgettable moments of connection and wonder.
- DogBarStPete.com
Watch an attempt to make the longest Cuban sandwich in the world!
- Sunday, July 28 from 11am - 5pm
- One Buccaneer Place in Tampa
- The goal is to create a Cuban sandwich that's 360 feet long — the size of a football field! Once it's done, it'll be donated to a homeless shelter where it'll feed more than 750 people.
- Eventbrite.com
New Tampa Players present Singin' in the Rain
- Friday, July 27, Saturday, July 27 & Sunday, July 28
- New Tampa Performing Arts Center - 8550 Hunters Village Road in Tampa
- The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain.
- Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm!
- Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.
- NewTampaPlayers.org
Fin Fest
- Thursday, August 1 starting at 6pm
- The BayCare Sound - 255 Drew Street in Clearwater
- Calling all Parrot Heads and Jaws fans! The inaugural Fin Fest is coming to The BayCare Sound! Party the afternoon away with a tribute to Jimmy Buffett featuring Bluffett live in concert. Then in the evening, stick around for a screening of the cult classic, hit film Jaws!
- RuthEckerdHall.com