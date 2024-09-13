Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Weekend Warmup for Sept. 13 - 15

Science After Dark at MOSI
- Friday, September 13 from 6 - 9pm
- MOSI - 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617
- Don’t let the kids have all the fun! Enjoy a sip of science with included beer and wine selections, appetizers, and liquid nitrogen ice cream. Each event centers around hands-on science activities, planetarium shows, and demos specific to the theme of the evening.
- MOSI.org/event/Science-After-Dark
Great American Coin and Collectible Show
- Friday, September 13 & Saturday, September 14
- Tampa Convention Center - 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
- GACC.show
Art & Aces 2024
- Friday, September 13, 2024 from 8 – 11pm
- Oxford Exchange - 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
- Join us for Art & Aces, an unforgettable night of entertainment, games, and philanthropy supporting the Tampa Museum of Art. Immerse yourself in the thrill of a tropical casino night, all while supporting our mission to make art accessible to the community.
- TampaMuseum.org
One Step Closer 5K & 1-Mile Walk/Run
- Saturday, September 14
- Starting and ending at Albert Whitted Park
- Walk, run, or jog with fellow supporters and help provide financial assistance to local ovarian cancer patients and support research, prevention, and education in the community.
- OvarianCancerFoundation.org
Taco Festival
- Saturday, September 14 from 4 - 9pm
- SPC Clearwater - 2465 Drew St, Clearwater, FL, 33765
- A family event with great tacos! Free parking and free admission.
- SaturdayShoppes.com
The Eras Party
- Saturday, September 14 starting at 7pm
- The Orpheum - 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613
- Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Taylor Swift as we share our deepest thoughts and feelings through music. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening filled with creativity and passion.
- TheOrpheum.com
Luke Bryan
- Saturday, September 14 starting at 7pm
- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - 4802 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610
- LukeBryan.com
Hope in Action
- Saturday, September 14 & Sunday, September 15
- Tropicana Field - 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- This is a weekend for people of all ages to join forces for Tampa Bay’s environment.
- RootsAndShoots.org
CATstravaganza
- Saturday, September 14 & Sunday, September 15
The Coliseum - 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Cat lovers unite for a family furr-iendly weekend. Support local charities and rescues and do your part. Witness an International Cat Competition, see the most beautiful cats in the world strut the cat walk, see who wins in Best in Show, learn all about cats and more, and get your own furry friend a gift from our amazing shopping village!
- LCWWGroup.us
I Like It Hot! Festival
- Saturday, September 14 & Sunday, September 15
- Largo Event Center - 6340 126th Ave N, Largo, FL 33773
- Specialty exhibitors will tickle your tastebuds as they bring on distinctive, breathtaking and dynamite offerings in the form of sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs, plants, food products, gadgets, kitchenware, hundreds of mild to wild samples, food trucks, live music, contests and more.
- Facebook.com/ILikeItHotFestival
Water Street Market
- Sunday, September 15 from 10am - 2pm
- 971 Water St, Tampa, FL 33602
- The Market at Water Street Tampa is thrilled to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of vibrant and engaging activities that highlight the rich cultural diversity of our community. Join us for a day filled with art, dance, history, and creativity as we honor the heritage that makes Tampa unique.
- WaterStreetTampa.com