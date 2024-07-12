Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Weekend Warmup for July 12-14

Tampa Bay International Carnival
- Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
- Albert Whitted Park in St. Pete
- Enjoy live music, mouthwatering cuisine, handmade crafts, unique merchandise, a colorful costume parade, SteelBand performance, Mas Bands, and more.
- TampaCarnival.org
Bark for Sharks
- Saturday, July 13 from 6-9pm
- The Dog Bar located at 2300 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- Doggie costume contest, fun prizes, and more!
- Benefiting Safe Paws Rescue.
- DogBarStPete.com
SharkCon
- Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 from 9am - 5pm
- Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall
- See stars of the shark world, celebrities, photographers & more!
- SharkCon.com
Summer Rum & Seafood Festival
- Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz
- Saturday, July 13 from 4-10pm
- Sample the best rums from six Florida-based distilleries. Plus, enjoy live mermaid shows, live crab races, great seafood, live bands, and more.
- Eventbrite.com
SNL's Jon Rudnitsky at Coastal Creative
- Friday, July 12 & Saturday, July 13 from 8-10pm
- Coastal Creative located at 2201 1st Avenue S in St. Pete
- CoastalCreativeTV.com
Sandbar Snorkeling Excursion
- Saturday, July 13 & Sunday, July 14 at 10am
- St. Pete Pier
- Board the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center’s eco-vessel at gate 23 on the St. Pete Pier for a journey to shallow areas where you’ll grab a mask and snorkel and search for spider crabs, sea stars, mangrove snappers, and grouper.
- TBWDiscoveryCenter.org
Summer Circus Spectacular
- Friday, July 12 at 2pm
- Saturday, July 13 at 2 & 5pm
- Historic Asolo Theater in 5401 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota
- The Ringling, in collaboration with The Circus Arts Conservatory of Sarasota, presents a fantastic, jaw-dropping, fun-filled show for the entire family. The Summer Circus Spectacular showcases some of the most thrilling circus artists from around the world in performances that will entertain and delight audiences of all ages.
- Ringling.org
Free Sandbags for St. Pete Residents
- Saturday, July 13 from 7am - 3:30pm
- 1744 9th Avenue N in St. Pete
- Get up to 10 free sandbags
- Bring proof of residency