Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Weekend Warmup for August 16-18

Your Weekend Warmup for August 16 - 18
Posted
and last updated

Your Weekend Warmup for August 16 - 17

Friday Night Lights

Painting with Elephants

  • Saturday, August 17 from 9-10am
  • ZooTampa at Lowry Park - 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
    • It’s a WILD way to start your day! Join us for a special behind-the-scenes experience featuring the iconic African elephant. This experience starts at our Center for Wildlife Conservation where you’ll learn about how we’re helping to protect wild elephants and start an art piece that our elephant residents will add to! Afterward, you will visit the elephant barn to meet with members of the Animal Care Team and witness how we care for the elephants that call ZooTampa home. The experience concludes with a special training session where a member of our elephant herd puts their unique touch on your painting! Take home more than memories with this experience – the painting is yours to keep.
    • Open to ages 5 and up. All participants require a ticket, and children 5-17 must also be accompanied by a paid, participating adult. Zoo admission is included.
  • ZooTampa.org

World Honeybee Day

  • Saturday, August 17 from 10am - noon
  • GiveWell Community Foundation Nature Center at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
    • According to the World Wildlife Federation, nearly 90% of wild flowering plants rely on animal pollinators like wasps, bees, and other flying insects to produce seeds and fruits.
    • Head to the GiveWell Community Foundation Nature Center from 10AM – 12PM as we celebrate World Honeybee Day! Guests will have the opportunity to meet a local beekeeper, learn about a bee’s lifecycle, and enjoy bee-themed activities. This event is open to guests of all ages with adult supervision.
  • BonnetSpringsPark.com

Bookstore Romance Day

  • Saturday, August 17 from 10am - 5:30pm
  • Tombolo Books - 2153 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
    • Tombolo Books is partnering with Black Crow Coffee, serving up a limited-edition Lover Girl Latte for the occasion!
    • Readers who purchase a Lover Girl Latte and a book from Tombolo can choose from a selection of free romance books while supplies last!
    • You can also stick around for some fun Romance-themed activities happening throughout the day!
  • TomboloBooks.com

Gentle Yoga with Manatees

  • Sunday, August 18 from 10am - 11am
  • The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature - 201 10th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205
    • You can enjoy tranquil views of the manatees being cared for in the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat while engaging in yoga poses focused on balance, flexibility, and strength.
    • Guests need to bring their own yoga mats.
    • Proceeds support manatee rehabilitation so we can help them return to the wild.
  • BishopScience.org

Tampa Theatre showing 'Casablanca'

  • Sunday, August 18 starting at 3pm
  • Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
  • TampaTheatre.org

Tampa Bay Sun's First-Ever Game

  • Sunday, August 18 starting at 6:30pm
    • Cheer on Tampa's first professional women's soccer team as they play their first-ever game! They'll be playing in a stunning, new riverfront stadium in Downtown Tampa.
  • Tickets at TampaBaySunFC.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com