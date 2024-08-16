Things to Do in Tampa Bay: Weekend Warmup for August 16-18

Your Weekend Warmup for August 16 - 17
Friday Night Lights
- Friday, August 16 from 5-9pm
- Downtown Zephyrhills
- Vendors, food trucks, activities, prizes, and a Jeep show!
- MainStreetZephyrhills.org/Friday-Night-Lights
Painting with Elephants
- Saturday, August 17 from 9-10am
- ZooTampa at Lowry Park - 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
- It’s a WILD way to start your day! Join us for a special behind-the-scenes experience featuring the iconic African elephant. This experience starts at our Center for Wildlife Conservation where you’ll learn about how we’re helping to protect wild elephants and start an art piece that our elephant residents will add to! Afterward, you will visit the elephant barn to meet with members of the Animal Care Team and witness how we care for the elephants that call ZooTampa home. The experience concludes with a special training session where a member of our elephant herd puts their unique touch on your painting! Take home more than memories with this experience – the painting is yours to keep.
- Open to ages 5 and up. All participants require a ticket, and children 5-17 must also be accompanied by a paid, participating adult. Zoo admission is included.
- ZooTampa.org
World Honeybee Day
- Saturday, August 17 from 10am - noon
- GiveWell Community Foundation Nature Center at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
- According to the World Wildlife Federation, nearly 90% of wild flowering plants rely on animal pollinators like wasps, bees, and other flying insects to produce seeds and fruits.
- Head to the GiveWell Community Foundation Nature Center from 10AM – 12PM as we celebrate World Honeybee Day! Guests will have the opportunity to meet a local beekeeper, learn about a bee’s lifecycle, and enjoy bee-themed activities. This event is open to guests of all ages with adult supervision.
- BonnetSpringsPark.com
Bookstore Romance Day
- Saturday, August 17 from 10am - 5:30pm
- Tombolo Books - 2153 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Tombolo Books is partnering with Black Crow Coffee, serving up a limited-edition Lover Girl Latte for the occasion!
- Readers who purchase a Lover Girl Latte and a book from Tombolo can choose from a selection of free romance books while supplies last!
- You can also stick around for some fun Romance-themed activities happening throughout the day!
- TomboloBooks.com
Gentle Yoga with Manatees
- Sunday, August 18 from 10am - 11am
- The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature - 201 10th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205
- You can enjoy tranquil views of the manatees being cared for in the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat while engaging in yoga poses focused on balance, flexibility, and strength.
- Guests need to bring their own yoga mats.
- Proceeds support manatee rehabilitation so we can help them return to the wild.
- BishopScience.org
Tampa Theatre showing 'Casablanca'
- Sunday, August 18 starting at 3pm
- Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
- TampaTheatre.org
Tampa Bay Sun's First-Ever Game
- Sunday, August 18 starting at 6:30pm
- Cheer on Tampa's first professional women's soccer team as they play their first-ever game! They'll be playing in a stunning, new riverfront stadium in Downtown Tampa.
- Tickets at TampaBaySunFC.com