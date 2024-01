Microblading is the latest and greatest beauty trend in the quest to achieve beautiful brows, but what are the long-term impacts?

Taina Brito, a microblading specialist at Flirt Aesthetics in Tampa joins us to talk about the ins and outs of microblading, the long-term effects, any risks, and what you should look for before choosing a microblading professional.

For more information, visit FlirtAesthetics.com.