The Straz Center's Opera Tampa presents Hansel and Gretel, on stage March 8 and 10!

Follow the breadcrumbs to composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s re-telling of the popular Brothers Grimm fairytale, which features a libretto by Adelheid Wette.

Steeped in the world of folk songs, including dances, idyllic forest scenes, and supernatural goings on, the opera is rooted in German traditional music. It’s proven so popular, especially as the perfect first opera for children, Hansel and Gretel has never not been performed since its 1893 creation. You’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat as you root for the young duo who find an irresistible gingerbread house inhabited by a witch who sees the lost children as tasty treats.

This presentation, which includes Patel Conservatory Youth Ballet and vocal students, is an adventure filled with sweet melodies, mystery, and magic.

For tickets or more information, visit StrazCenter.org.