The Rocket Man Show, Foreigners Journey & More: What's Coming to the Mahaffey Theater

We're taking a look at what's coming to the Mahaffey Theater!
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW | FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 AT 7:30PM
- This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John’s official 70’s body double as featured in the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour promo videos and photos. Chosen by the man himself, Rus’ performance pilots a night of Elton’s greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing.
PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR | SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 7:30PM
- Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the Original Music of Pink Floyd. Paramount’s Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before.
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: PLEASE STOP THE RIDE TOUR | FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 AT 7PM
- Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, The New One, and The Old Man & The Pool enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He hosts the podcast Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out.
GLADYS KNIGHT | WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT 8PM
- The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE | FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 8PM
- The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Friday, February 16! MANIA was formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since.
FOREIGNERS JOURNEY | FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 AT 8PM
- The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Their repertoire of classics hits by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Get your wine coolers, mullets and stone-washed jean vests ready for a night of sing-along debauchery and dance grooves that will pop you from your seats.
TOP OF THE WORLD: A CARPENTERS TRIBUTE | THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29 AT 7:30PM
- Top Of The World is The World’s Premiere Tribute to The Carpenters! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing.
- She is backed by a seven piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. The band members are all multi-instrumentalists and at times use 3 keyboards to recreate the incredibly complex arrangements created by Richard Carpenter. The attention to detail paired with saxophone, trumpet, flute and many more instruments complete every song to perfection!
