"The Producers" is now playing at the park!

2:53 PM, Apr 26, 2018

American Stage brings the Mel Brooks classic to the St. Petersburg waterfront

American Stage in the Park brings Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy to Demens Landing! Winner of a record twelve Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical’, The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous humor. The story centers around down-on-his-luck Broadway producer, Max Bialystock, and his mild-mannered accountant, Leo Bloom, who come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, bilking their backers out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

For tickets call 727-823-PLAY (7529) or go to americanstage.org/play

