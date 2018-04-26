"The Producers" is now playing at the park!

American Stage in the Park brings Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy to Demens Landing! Winner of a record twelve Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical’, The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous humor. The story centers around down-on-his-luck Broadway producer, Max Bialystock, and his mild-mannered accountant, Leo Bloom, who come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, bilking their backers out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

For tickets call 727-823-PLAY (7529) or go to americanstage.org/play