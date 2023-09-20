Watch Now
The Movement Ending Extreme Poverty: 2023 Global Citizen Festival Airing September 24

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is airing Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m. We're talking with Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans about what you can expect!
Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 20, 2023
The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is airing Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m. This year’s campaign is laser-focused on urging governments to take action and address the systemic issues perpetuating extreme poverty.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, Anitta, D-Nice, and Sofia Carson are all set to perform.

Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, Sophia Kianni and Xiye Bastida are set to address the event.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast and stream on ABC, ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, SABC, TimesLIVE, Veeps, YouTube, and more.

For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

