Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Joyride Harness Is a Must-Have if You Walk Your Dog at Night

The Joyride Harness is a must-have if you ever walk your dog at night.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 09:36:38-05

The Joyride Harness is a must-have if you ever walk your dog at night! We're learning all about it with dog mom Dawn McCarthy.

For more information, visit JoyrideHarness.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com