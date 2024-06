The Heralds of Harmony, a local a cappella group, are heading out to Cleveland for International contest in July, so they are hosting a free send-off show to try and raise money for some of the members to get to contest. The group placed third in the world last year and hope to do even better this year!

The free send-off concert takes plac Sunday, June 23rd at 3pm and 7pm at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center Tickets are free Tickets can be reserved at heraldsofharmony.com