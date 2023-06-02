Watch Now
'The Full Monty' is Back, Premiering on FX This Month

25 years later, they're still trying to get their act together! The Full Monty is back, premiering on FX later this month.
Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier, and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

The eight-part original series from FX premieres on Wednesday, June 14. For more information, visit FXNetworks.com.

