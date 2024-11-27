The Florida Orchestra Celebrates the Holidays

After back-to-back hurricanes, the holidays will not be the same this year for many displaced from their homes and facing other challenges. We at The Florida Orchestra want to provide a haven of joy. Nothing takes you to your happy place like the magic of your favorite Christmas songs. We've filled December with a wide range of programs to do just that.

UPCOMING SHOWS

Elf in Concert Dec. 7, 2 pm & 7 pm Straz Center

Classical Christmas Dec. 13 & 14, 8 pm Straz Center & Mahaffey Theater

Holiday Pops Dec. 20-22 with two matinees Straz Center, Mahaffey Theater & Ruth Eckerd Hall Tickets: FloridaOrchestra.org

