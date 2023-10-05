Watch Now
The Florida Aquarium Hosting Penguin Waddle & Block Party Next Weekend

In celebration of African Penguin Awareness Day on Saturday, October 14, the Florida Aquarium is hosting the Penguin Waddle and Block Party!
The Penguin Waddle is a 0.2-mile walk along Channelside Drive that starts at the iconic Tampa sign at Sparkman Wharf and culminates with an outdoor Block Party at The Florida Aquarium.

The First Wave of Waddlers starts at 5:15 p.m. and the Second Wave starts at 6:15 p.m.

The Block Party runs from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium.

For more information or to register to waddle, visit FLAquarium.org.

