The Doo Wop Project Returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, February 4

The Doo Wop Project is returning to Clearwater, bringing the tight harmonies of the 50s and 60s all the way to current hits.

Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

You can see the Doo Wop Project at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, February 4 at 1pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com. or call (727) 791-7400.