The DJ Soucy Group Making Homeownership a Paw-sitive Experience

The DJ Soucy Group, a leading real estate team of Compass Real Estate in St. Pete, is excited to announce their ongoing partnership with Pet Pal Animal Shelter, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals in need.

Under this unique collaboration, homebuyers and sellers working with the DJ Soucy Group will have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of animals by having their pet adoption fees covered.

The initiative, aptly named “Free Dog With Every Home Sold” is designed to create a win-win situation for both homeowners and shelter animals. When clients complete their home purchase or sale through the DJ Soucy Group, they can choose to adopt a furry friend from Pet Pal Animal Shelter, and the DJ Soucy Group will cover the adoption fees.

This heartwarming offer is available within a generous six-month window following the home closing, subject to the approval of Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

“The DJ Soucy Group has partnered with us for three years and during this time, DJ has donated over $30,000 through his program. Pet Pal Animal Shelter has benefited tremendously from DJ’s program and we are so grateful for his support. Without the support of DJ and other donors, Pet Pal wouldn't be able to save all the animals that we do,” said Scott Daly, Executive Director of the Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

For those who aren't quite ready to welcome a new pet into their homes, the DJ Soucy Group will direct the adoption fee to the shelter as a client gift in your name, supporting Pet Pal's mission of rescuing and caring for animals in need.

DJ Soucy, the founder of the DJ Soucy Group, expressed his passion for this initiative, saying, "Since 1997, I've had a deep passion for rescuing dogs, and it dawned on me—why not extend our mission of finding the perfect home for people to include pets as well? That's why in October 2020, we proudly partnered with Pet Pal Animal Shelter."

The partnership between the DJ Soucy Group of Compass Real Estate, and Pet Pal Animal Shelter has already made a significant impact on the community. To date, they have contributed over $30,000 to Pet Pal Animal Shelter and have been instrumental in raising an additional $10,000+ through community events and other fundraising initiatives.

For more information about “Free Dog With Every Home Sold” and the DJ Soucy Group's commitment to making homeownership a paw-sitive experience, visit DJSoucyGroup.com.