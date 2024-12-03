The Countdown to Christmas is Officially On!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

The light-up Supercharge Speedway [walmart.com]playset lets you bring the adrenaline of the official Monster Jam World Finals 8 Track home. Race in a continuous loop for never-ending excitement.

Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Kit [charlottetilbury.com] makes the perfect gift for the beauty lovers on your holiday gift list.

Giftcards.com [giftcards.com] is the one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.



