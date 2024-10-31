The Cake Girl Shows Off How to Make Halloween Treats at Home

Kristina Lavallee, also known as the Cake Girl, joins us to share how you can make a Halloween mini-cake at home!

If you'd like to pick up some spooky treats, you can visit her location at 14851 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa or order online at TheCakeGirl.com.

Kristina is a nationally recognized cake designer and chef. She has been featured on national TV as an expert in the baking industry. She has appeared on The Today Show, Telemundo Hoy Dia, and other major national news outlets to feature her cakes and recipes.