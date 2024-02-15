Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tech It Out: We're Giving You a Look at Some of the Latest Tech Trends

With every new year comes a lot of new tech. Here to keep us informed and take us through some of the latest trends is Tech It Out host, Marc Saltzman.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 08:15:46-05

With every new year comes a lot of new tech. Here to keep us informed and take us through some of the latest trends is Tech It Out host, Marc Saltzman.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com